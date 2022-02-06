Criminal Minds season 16: Who could return for Paramount+ revival?

In the event you have not heard Paramount+ is getting closer to a Criminal Minds season 16 revival happening. Not only that, but we have a better sense now as to who could be coming back!

According to a report from Deadline, there are six cast members from the original series currently in discussions to return in some capacity: Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster. If all six do come back as full-time cast members, the show could feel more like an actual revival than a CSI: Vegas-style reboot. Given that a new season would probably only be around ten episodes, it’s feasible that the whole cast could do more while also having time for a lot of other projects, as well.

Watch our Criminal Minds finale review! Take a look below for more thoughts on how the season last ended.

So what is the holdup when it comes to making this revival work? From the outside looking in right now, it could very well be the status of showrunner Erica Messer. The studio ABC Signature is currently making a deal with her and after that, the cast deals could be closer to finalized. The six are all working in tandem and there shouldn’t be a problem getting something done.

Here is where things could get a little bit more delicate: It doesn’t appear as though Matthew Gray Gubler is coming back for now. The site reports that after fifteen years of playing Spencer Reid, Gubler may be interested in moving forward. While that’s certainly a bummer if true, it’s also hard to be upset given that the man spent a good decade and a half of his life inhabiting a single, iconic part like this. We also know that he’s got a lot of other things on the docket. (Another cast member in Daniel Henney has another project via The Wheel of Time.)

