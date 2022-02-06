Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: early Veto discussion

We know that Celebrity Big Brother 3 can be confusing when it comes to its schedule, and for good reason. There are shows airing all across the map, and that can make it a little hard to know when episodes are airing versus when they aren’t.

Nonetheless, there is at least a little bit of information we can pass along here! For starters, the Power of Veto Competition will not be today. Last night Mirai Nagasu and Chris Kattan were nominated by Chris Kirkpatrick and if things stay this way, Mirai is most likely the next person being voted out of the game. It’s an easy, safer move for Kirkpatrick to make, but it’s easy to feel for Mirai. She’s been having a really tough time in the house and some other people are doing what they can to help her.

Where things get a little more interesting is what happens in the event that Mirai wins the Veto. We know that the Miesha/Todrick side of the house would lot to split up Cynthia Bailey and/or Carson Kressley, while Shanna Moakler has been pushing the HoH to consider taking out Miesha or Todrick. Chris Kirkpatrick knows that it’d be a bad move to go to the final four with them, but there is such a thing as making the move too early. When you are in power this early in the game, you want to make the decision that other people won’t be mad about later on.

Having the Veto be live is definitely going to throw more uncertainty into the mix — that much we can say with absolute certainty. It’s hard to know exactly what some of the other players are going to be doing.

