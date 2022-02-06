Is The Tourist new tonight on BBC One? More season 2 hopes

Is The Tourist new tonight on BBC One? Are we getting closer to seeing more of Jamie Dornan and the rest of the cast?

The first order of business here is, of course, getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the series tonight. What gives with that? It’s rather simple: Last week was the finale. We got at least some answers in regards to The Man, and that was the intention from the start. The Tourist was never conceived to be anything more than a one-episode story with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. We’ve now seemingly reached the end … or have we?

Here’s where things get a little bit more intriguing. At the time of this writing, there is still theoretically a possibility the show comes back. No one was necessarily ready for the level of success beforehand that it received and with that in mind, it’s a situation where if the right story comes along, couldn’t you see something more happen? From our vantage point, there’s definitely a chance at something.

Of course, if we do get a season 2, we don’t anticipate it’s going to be anytime soon. Dornan is an incredibly busy guy with the promise of a lot of exciting stuff coming up. Also, the script has to be perfect. The situation here isn’t all that different from that of Bodyguard, another popular BBC series with a big name in Richard Madden at the center of the cast. The one thing that’s different is that Bodyguard was even bigger, and also even harder to bring back for a season 2.

For the time being, we’d consider this the end of the road for The Tourist … but we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.

