Euphoria season 2 episode 5: ‘Stand Still Like the Hummingbird’ run time

As you prepare for Euphoria season 2 episode 5 on HBO tonight, there are a lot of different things to be excited and/or nervous for.

For starters, this is and episode titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” that is shrouded in mystery. In between the promos and also the short synopsis (“Fate has a way of catching up with those who try to outrun it.”), it makes us really concerned what is going to happen. Our biggest fear is that Rue is going to have an overdose and while we think she’ll survive, that doesn’t mean it will be easy for her to do so.

Here’s another thing that is interesting about this episode: It’s the shortest one we’ve seen for the season so far. HBO’s listings online show it as running for only 54 minutes, and that means that whatever content it’s going to bring us, it will do that in a pretty short period of time. The episode could be somewhat conceptual, but we do hope that it finds a way to further along some stories at the same time.

Are the performances on Euphoria to-tier? In our mind, there’s absolutely no denying that. However, we would say that the biggest criticism of the season so far is that it’s so experimental and trippy that this is coming at times at the expense of action — other than the Cal stuff, anyway. He’s had a pretty substantial spotlight so far, but we’re not altogether sure he’s going to have some big role to play over the next week or two. He will be back and of course when he is, he could be in a different place mentally than what we’ve seen from him so far.

