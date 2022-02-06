Where is Trixie on Call the Midwife? Is Helen George leaving the show?

Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife, and where in the world is Trixie Franklin? We understand you having a few questions. Luckily, we’re here to hand down answers on that and a good bit more.

The first thing that we should get to here is sharing some of the bad news: You probably won’t see too much of Trixie in the immediate future. George was pregnant during much of season 11 and at this point, she is likely on maternity leave. It doesn’t mean that she’s going to be gone from the show forever. Our hope is that if we don’t see her again this season, she’ll be back for the next Christmas Special.

Ultimately, what we want to see for Trixie long-term is simply an opportunity for her to find happiness. By virtue in part of her being on the show for so many years, we’ve seen this character go through almost everything a character like her can go through. She’s experienced tremendous victories but at the same time, devastating losses. She’s tackled various highs and lows and moving forward, our biggest hope for her is mostly that she can continue to build towards a joyous, prosperous future — even if there are bad days in there. We’ve seen enough Call the Midwife over the years to know that nothing good necessarily stays good forever.

While Trixie is away, we’re sure that there will be more of the same stories that you know and love on this show, plus some devastating ones, as well. Remember what Lucille is going through, and also the fact that it’s going to take some time for her to process that.

