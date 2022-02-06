Is Paige Hurd leaving Power Book II: Ghost? Is her character Lauren Baldwin officially dead and gone? That was a mystery entering tonight…

So, what happened here in this episode? Is Lauren 100% gone for good?

About twenty minutes into the finale, Jenny confirmed the death of Lauren in a conversation with Saxe — not only that, but it was confirmed that she died in a car accident. We think that this is 100% a situation where Effie killed the character off. We know, after all, that she hauled her body away after knocking her out in episode 9.

The concern with Effie (seemingly) killing Lauren is that with the way this show works, odds are the truth will come out in due time. It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which it doesn’t. When it does, most of the attention may ironically not be on Tariq — even if he’s been accused of a lot of different stuff over the years. He had an ankle monitor on at the time, and Brayden could face at least some questioning, even if he’s not the one who pulled the trigger.

In losing Lauren, what Power Book II: Ghost is doing is differentiating itself from the original series. We know that there were a LOT of comparisons between Lauren on this show, after all, and Angela from Power itself. Angela lasted a LOT longer on the original.

