Power Book II; Ghost season 2 finale: Naturi Naughton, Tasha return!

There were many surprises during the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale, but few were as enormous as the return of Tasha!

The whole buildup to Naturi Naughton’s return near the end of the episode was brilliant. For weeks, creator Courtney Kemp had downplayed the possibility of a Tasha return to the series, making it clear that she is on another show in Queens. That was true, but at the same time, the writers still found a way to bring her back for at least this episode.

The mechanics surrounding Tasha’s return were interesting in their own way. Tariq managed to have his case dismissed for the murders of Ramirez and Jabari, in part because of what Brayden did on the stand. At first, it looked like Tariq was going to take advantage of this and bring his sister to live with him for good. Everything changed when he learned that Lauren was dead. So many people around him constantly found themselves six feet under.

We should note that Tasha didn’t know Yasmine was coming to live with her; she panicked the moment that she realized that someone was at her door. It was at that point Tameika turned up saying she had a special delivery for “Vanessa Edwards.” She was the one who brought Tasha’s daughter to her, and the two can live out some sort of future in relative peace. Of course, in doing that the two are about to be moved to yet another location.

