Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we going to be getting season 5 sooner rather than later?

There are a number of the things that are going on with the show at the moment — after all, it’s been a rather big week for the Kevin Costner series! A few days ago, it was officially confirmed that the series would be coming back for another season. Following that, we also learned that there are going to be a couple of new series regulars in Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily). Personally, we’re still surprised that Landon did not have this promotion already.

Because this renewal was JUST announced, this is where we stand when it comes to new episodes airing. There is no installment tonight and beyond that, there’s not going to be a new episode next week, either. We’re going to be stuck waiting for a LONG time to see the show come back, even if the prequel 1883 still has a few weeks to go until it’s over. Filming for season 5 will start off this spring and after that, most likely we’ll see it back in the fall.

Over the next couple of months, we expect things to be fairly quiet on the Yellowstone front. More than likely, that’s going to change in April or May as we start to get some more news on casting — or, at the very least, updates on filming. There’s a lot of great stuff that Taylor Sheridan has left in store for us.

Is season 5 going to be the final season?

Nothing more has been confirmed but for the time being, we’re pretty confident that there will be at least one more season. Just think how popular this show has been already! Its numbers manage to increase on a yearly basis and there are only a few shows that can accomplish such a thing.

