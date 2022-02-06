Is Daniel Bellomy leaving Power Book II: Ghost; is Zeke Cross dead?

Is Daniel Bellomy leaving Power Book II: Ghost following the events of the season 2 finale, and is Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross dead? The end of the episode tonight show make you wonder.

We should start off with this: Entering the episode tonight, we were MORE than concerned about the character. He was mostly innocent in a lot of things happening around him, but his death also would accomplish something. It would fundamentally trap Monet in the criminal world and for most of the season, she wanted to get out. That’s what made that phone call from Whitman all the more concerning in the closing seconds.

If this is the end of the road for Zeke, he made an impact on the show and then some. Him being somehow four years older than he thought still befuddles us. The reveal itself in the finale was stunning, and it’s something that Monet will have to live with for some time.

Ultimately, the stage is set now for a pretty epic season 3 for the entire Tejada family — or at least what’s left of them at this point. The fact that Lorenzo is still around is something that shocks us as much as anything. We thought there was a pretty darn good chance that he’d die by the end of this.

Did you think Daniel Bellomy was leaving Power Book II: Ghost and the Zeke Cross character leading into the finale?

