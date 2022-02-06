Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Tommy’s next move

Following the events of the premiere, are you curious to learn more about Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2? For starters, this episode is coming next week! It’s also going to be a great opportunity to learn a little more about how Tommy Egan is faring in Chicago.

There are challenges with this show that weren’t there with some of the other spin-offs in this universe. For starters, it’s a totally new setting and with that, there are a ton of new characters we have to meet in a short period of time. Tommy can survive the world around him, but it’s going to take time before he’ll really start to find his footing. He’s in a drug world where there’s a natural distrust of outsiders, and he’s probably going to learn that the hard way.

Want a few more details? Then take a look at the Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

When JP receives an unexpected warning, Tommy comes to his aid; determined to lend a helping hand, Tommy approaches a local dealer to propose a business arrangement, but their introduction takes a turn for the worse.

One of the things we’ll be the most curious to examine here over time is what the viewer response is for a show like Force. After all, expectations were SO high going into it, and it’s easy to make the argument that there’s no way it could ever live up to the hype. Fingers crossed they can figure that out!

