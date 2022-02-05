The Blacklist season 9: What’s the Blacklister dilemma ahead?

When The Blacklist season 9 returns to NBC at the end of the month, there are absolutely a few mysteries to resolve! For example, we still need to learn the truth about Vandyke the night of Liz’s death, just as we also need to learn who is responsible for what happened to Harold Cooper.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk what is in the very name of the show itself: Blacklisters. They are a fundamental part of the story and yet, there are a lot of them over the past year or two that have been a tad forgettable. Boukman Baptiste was fantastic, but otherwise, too many this season have fallen by the wayside. We could even say this for the Skinner, who felt almost anticlimactic given that Reddington now holds the title.

The fundamental issue that The Blacklist has at this point is that there are only so many Blacklisters left, and most of them are lower on the list. The highest-ranking mystery for now is #2, and we have a feeling that this one will remain unclear for a rather long time. We imagine that the middle portion of the season will have a lot of lower-tier adversaries.

Does this mean that these characters are destined to be boring? Not necessarily. With that in mind, we suggest that the show try to mix things up and just make the villains as weird as possible. If none of the Blacklisters are destined to be here for a long time, why bother with the straight and narrow? The best adversaries on this show are often the ones the teeter on science fiction or being too strange to actually exist.

What do you want to see coming up for when it comes to Blacklisters on The Blacklist season 9?

