9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 spoilers: American Horror Story actor to appear

Just in case there wasn’t enough to look forward to with 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, we come bearing some guest-star news!

This week, it was announced that there’s another worthy actor coming to the show in Neal McDonough who odds are, you know from at least something. Not only was he Damien Darhk on both Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, but he’s also been on Yellowstone and then also the most-recent season of American Horror Story. Within the 9-1-1 universe he’s taking on the role of a foil-of-sorts to Rob Lowe’s character of Owen. For some more details on that, be sure to check out the attached synopsis below:

When a dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant (guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field. Meanwhile, Grace competes against a hot shot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift in the all-new “Red vs Blue” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 21 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-306) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The appeal of getting someone like McDonough on your show is ultimately pretty clear: The plan plays a great adversary. If you are wanting someone on for the sole purpose of creating conflict with a number of your other cast members, it’s hard to think of people who are any better than him.

As for how this episode will manage to push things forward in season 3, that very-much remains to be seen. There are a lot of larger narratives that still need to be explored on the other side of the ice storm, but they may take their time with some of them and shift over to a more procedural place in the near future.

