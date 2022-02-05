This Is Us season 6: When could Kate, Toby divorce happen?

We’ve noted this before, but one of the hard things about This Is Us season 6 is knowing that there are hard times coming. In particular, we mean that in the sense of seeing Kate and Toby get divorced. We recognize that something like that is going to happen eventually, and it’s a matter of when the writers get us to that point.

So how long will it take? How much should we be worried right now? Well, there’s a good bit to get into here…

Odds are, the divorce isn’t coming for the next couple of episodes — there are a few things coming still to get us to that point. We know that at some point, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan’s characters are going to take a trip in order to patch some things up. Let’s just say that things don’t go according to plan. After that, there’s also going to be a situation with the smoker, which is going to careen the relationship off a cliff.

So while we think the writers are going to take their time here, they also need to spend some time showing Kate’s relationship with Phillip developing — at least a few episodes, right? We wouldn’t be shocked if things unravel with Kate and Toby in March, and then we have the rest of the season to deal with the aftermath. Things are going to be tough — really tough. We just hope that both of them find a way to be happy in the end.

