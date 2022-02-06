Billions season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Prince searches for help

As we prepare for Billions season 6 episode 4 next week on Showtime, it’s clear there are a lot of different things to be excited about. Also, there are reasons aplenty to be concerned. A part of the show’s greatness is that you tend to see things build and build until they more or less explode, and that could be coming at any moment in “Burn Rate.”

We know that for Mike Prince, he’s desperate to make this Olympic Games bid happen — this is, at least to us, a prime example of his total “it’s all about me” mindset. This is a man who loves having this attention and will do whatever he can in order to keep it. Yet, he’s also struggling to secure things go the way that he wants and he could be looking for some added help. Ultimately, this is where Wendy could come into play.

For a few more details about that storyline, plus Taylor also doing what they can to make one of their biggest moves yet, be sure to check out the full Billions season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

Facing political headwinds against the Olympic Games, Prince turns to Wendy for help. Meanwhile, Scooter and Wags must work together to help secure the games. Taylor chases a holy grail play and Sacker makes a big decision.

Ultimately, it feels like this is going to be an episode that pays off most of the past few episodes — and also potentially extends a couple of things further. One of the things we’ve come to realize with this show is that it’s best when there is an overarching plot, but then also a few others that can start and stop at any given moment. That sort of unpredictability does wonders for making this show great.

