Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: The new HoH’s debate (day 11)

We have a new Head of Household within the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house, but what is he currently trying to do? There are a few different options on the table, and we’re getting more reminders of just how fluid this particular game is.

Are there some different alliances? Sure, but they tend to vary depending on who you ask. Chris Kirkpatrick is Head of Household now, and he seems to be close to people like Miesha Tate and Shanna Moakler. He is reasonably close to Todrick Hall, but he’s also concerned that he’s playing way too many people. The proposed target right now could be Mirai Nagasu, which is ironic since she was just on the block. (It’s funny mostly because there are rumors that Mirai told a joke making fun of ‘NSYNC before the feeds came up that Chris didn’t like.) A lot of people initially wanted Carson Kressley out this week, but Chris doesn’t think that’s a huge priority for him.

The reality here is that Chris didn’t need to win Head of Household this week. He was going to be fine pending some huge surprise, and we think he wants to keep major players like Carson and Cynthia in the house to go after people like Miesha and Todrick. If he can position himself in the middle, he’s in a stable spot no matter what. Lamar Odom could be a pawn for him if Lamar is cool with it, which he probably is since Lamar doesn’t seem to care much about the game in general.

(By the way, the funniest thing this season was Lamar asking if they needed to walk the evicted person out.)

