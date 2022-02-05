The Resident season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Billie’s past takes center stage

Odds are, you’ve heard here and there over the past few months that Billie would have some big stories on The Resident soon. One of them is coming on season 5 episode 14.

There are a couple of things that are intriguing about this episode, which is titled “Hell in a Handbasket.” Take, for example, the fact that Manish Dayal is directing! He’s doing more on the show these days beyond just playing Devon Pravesh.

As for what sort of story this is going to be for Billie, just take a look at the synopsis below:

When things from Billie’s past begin to come to light, she is the subject of whispers and stares around the hospital and the team struggles to find the best way to support her. With the nurse shortage in full swing, a simple cleaning job turns into a horrific disaster that calls for all hands on deck. Meanwhile, Trevor discovers a shocking secret and Padma has a proposal for Leela in the all-new “Hell in a Handbasket” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-514) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Judgment is one of the worst things that any person can run into — it’s a situation where a number of people formulate an opinion about you without spending any substantial time thinking about the other side. Specifically, think about how some of those opinions can hurt. Billie’s gone through a lot already, and we wonder if Conrad will be one of the people at her side in this episode. While there’s no confirmation that these two are going to end up romantically intertwined, the writing is certainly hinting at that possibility.

