Doctor Who spoilers: Show EP on The Doctor, Yaz’s future

We know that there are two more episodes of Doctor Who season 13 featuring Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor. Also, we have a feeling that these are going to tug on our emotions in every way imaginable.

At the end of the New Year’s Day special, Yaz’s feelings for The Doctor were finally clear, confirming a subject of great speculation online for quite some time. Now, the question that remains is rather simple: Will she act more on these feelings? How will The Doctor handle them? All of this is complicated, and in a new interview with Doctor Who Magazine, executive producer Matt Strevens did not confirm or deny anything:

“It’s the old CS Lewis Shadowlands thing, isn’t it? … In a way, the Doctor is a bit like Lewis, in that you go, ‘I either don’t engage with love, and the world, and I protect myself, but I’ve never loved. Or by loving, I will inevitably open myself up to being brokenhearted, because, in the end, all love stories end.’

“I think that’s a constant thing the Doctor’s grappling with – how close to get to her friends and companions. Obviously it’s a special bond with Yaz, because they’ve spent so much time together. Who knows how it will end between the two of them? … But I’ve enjoyed watching the speculation.”

We hope that all of this teasing and buildup has at least some sort of payoff. We know that there’s a new Doctor coming and with that, a new showrunner. It’s possible that another new Companion will also turn up! When you consider all of this, it’s our hope that we get some closure with this Doctor and Yaz sooner rather than later. There are two more episodes coming featuring Whittaker and Mandip Gill; let’s hope the creative team makes the most of these moments.

What do you want to see when it comes to Yaz and The Doctor on Doctor Who moving forward?

We are going to have more updates as we get closer to the specials airing and of course, we don't want you missing those. (Photo: BBC.)

