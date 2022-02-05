Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 10 (finale) debate: Who will die?

Who is going to die on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 10, otherwise known as the big finale? It feels clear that we’re going to lose someone. As a matter of fact, it’s hard to imagine anything else. This is a show that kills people off at a rate and pace unlike what you see elsewhere, and there’s a pretty big roster of people who COULD go.

Now that we’ve said that, we also believe that there are some top candidates — it makes sense to get into some of those now.

The person most likely to die in our head right now is pretty simple: Mecca. Who else could it possibly be? We don’t think the Monet and the family are REALLY going to go away with him. We know for a while that she wants out of the life but at the same time, she wants it on her own terms. The last thing she wants is to feel manipulated and we don’t even know why Mecca would THINK that Diana or Dru would want to go with him.

Could Lorenzo also die? We can’t rule that out. So long as he’s alive he and Monet will probably be at odds. Being the sort of guy he is, we don’t think he’s about to relent on anything. Don’t be shocked if he goes sooner rather than later.

We’re going to go ahead and assume that Monet and Tariq are safe, and it sounds like there are big plans for Effie in season 3. Meanwhile, it’d be a shame if they killed off Brayden, and there are supposedly still plans for Tate to have his own show. So long as that’s the case, we gotta look elsewhere for candidates to die. Zeke is an interesting one, since it would ensure that Monet has nowhere to turn other than staying in the drug game.

