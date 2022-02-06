Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date hopes over at Starz

Following the big season 2 finale this weekend, it makes sense to want to know the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been announced yet, but we can at least give you a better sense of what lies ahead — plus when we think it could be.

Let’s start off this piece by declaring the most important thing: The series has already been renewed by Starz! That news has been out there for a while, just as it’s also been clear that there was a changing of the guard behind-the-scenes. Brett Mahoney is going to be stepping in for show creator Courtney Kemp, who will still be involved but will not be handling the day-to-day duties the same exact way.

The fact that there are already a NUMBER of castings announced for the new season indicates that we’re looking full-steam ahead now on the future. Not only that, but Starz seems to have a pattern established for when they like to have this show on the air. If we were to guess, the new season of Ghost is going to air close to the end of this year and will carry over to 2023, similar to what we saw season 2 in late 2021 / early 2022. The show performs well there, so why change it?

Ultimately, the success of the series alone is enough to make us think that it won’t be going anywhere in the near future. So long as people keep watching and the actors keep enjoying these roles, we’ve got a feeling that Ghost will be a part of Starz’s plans for quite some time.

