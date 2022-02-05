Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into some comedy for the fourth week in a row?

Absolutely, the thought of getting another episode tonight is a wonderful one, especially since there have been some genuinely funny moments the past several weeks. No episode has been perfect but that’s okay — very few installments of SNL are.

The bad news, unfortunately, is that we’re not going to have a chance to dive into something more tonight. There is no new episode thanks to the Winter Olympics, which in general is taking a number of shows off the air for the next several weeks. The plan for the time being is to bring SNL back starting on February 26, and there is going to be an absolutely awesome host at the center of it in John Mulaney. We know he’s gone through a good bit since the last time he was on board the series, and he’ll probably riff on at least some of it, while also doing a standup monologue and potentially another chapter in his ongoing musical series. (It’s going to be hard to top the airport one.)

There is another thing of note when it comes to Mulaney’s appearance — he’s going to be joining the Five-Timers club! We saw Paul Rudd technically do that late last year, even though a good bit of his show did not move forward as planned. John’s getting this elusive hosting honor SO much faster than a lot of other hosts over the years, and that speaks largely to the skill he brings to the position. It’s ironic that he was a former writer and yet, no one thought to put him on the cast despite the obvious talent.

