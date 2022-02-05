Is 1883 new this week on Paramount+ with season 1 episode 7?

Is 1883 new this week on Paramount+? Are you going to be seeing season 1 episode 7 in a very short period of time?

As you would expect, there’s a good bit of confusion almost every week with this show, largely because of the couple of hiatuses that we’ve seen so far. It’s almost bizarre when you think about it — there was a new episode right after Christmas and yet, it went on hiatus shortly after New Year’s.

As confusing as it all may be, though, there is at least something pleasant to pass along now: News that another episode is on the way. This one is titled “Lightning Yellow Hair” and over the course of it, there’s a lot of exciting material to dive into. For more on that, be sure to check out the full 1883 season 1 episode 7 synopsis:

Elsa makes an unlikely friend. The group faces a harrowing challenge from mother nature. The camp searches for one of their own.

We know that like Yellowstone, 1883 does not necessarily have super-long seasons. With that in mind, it’s best to take advantage of almost every story that we get. While Elsa, James, and some other characters are getting closer to their ultimate destination, there are a LOT of struggles still on the way. We’d say to prepare for just about anything, including the prospect of more death. Given that we’ve seen it happen on the show before, we can’t be altogether shocked if it ends up happening again. Isn’t that just what this show is all about, the rigors of this ultimate journey?

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that for the rest of the way, 1883 keeps the quality that we’ve seen so far. If that ends up being the case we’ll be more than happy in the end.

