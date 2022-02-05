1883 season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill set the stage

1883 season 1 episode 7 is coming up this weekend and of course, it goes without saying that there is a TON of drama ahead. The Duttons are getting further and further into their journey and with that, of course, comes more danger. It also gives all of them more opportunities to discover who they really are.

So what do some of the cast members think about the journey to date? Luckily, the past few days have been great for giving us a chance to hear all sorts of interesting quotes and teases.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see both Tim McGraw and Faith Hill each discussing what the show means to them, and also some big moments that happened on set. Take, for example, McGraw telling Stephen Colbert on The Late Show all about working with Sam Elliot and also running some of his lines with his wife Faith. It’s not often that a husband and wife get to act together, especially on a show like this that is SO epic in scope.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of this article you can see Faith Hill talking about her own role as Margaret, and how physically, this is the hardest thing that she’s ever had to do. Given how many things that she’s done over the years, that really says something — and we know that there are some really difficult things coming up, as well.

So what’s going to be coming up on the show next? This weekend’s episode could focus on yet another challenge coming for these characters, as they will find themselves in the oh-so difficult position of having to contend with the weather. Things are going to get harder and harder, and let’s also say there’s a reason that some characters end up in Montana rather than Oregon.

.@FaithHill says taking on the role of Margaret Dutton in @1883Official is “physically, the hardest thing” she’s ever done. She opens up about what drew her to the role, learning how to drive a wagon and starring alongside her husband, Tim McGraw, for the first time. pic.twitter.com/ZdD0s92HmW — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 1, 2022

