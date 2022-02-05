The Afterparty season 1 episode 5 preview: The ‘High School’ origin story

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about The Afterparty season 1 episode 5? There is another story coming next week titled “High School,” and it’s going to be fun. That is especially the case in light of the latest insight that we’ve got.

We know that a big part of this story is being told through the lens of a high school reunion, so how did we get there? What sort of events led to everyone being where they are? That’s a big part of what this next episode will show you, since you’re going to go back and time and figure some things out. We know that a lot of episodes so far have been about a singular character and rest assured, this format will eventually return; just go ahead and consider where we are in seven days to be a small, one-week diversion.

To get a few more specifics, we recommend that you check out the full The Afterparty season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Everyone’s stories trace back to a high school party from 15 years ago, which Walt recounts to Detective Danner — revealing huge secrets.

What does this show have going for it?

Obviously, it starts off with a big cast full of really familiar comedic performers. There are a lot of instantly-likable people in here and that goes a long way for making everything great. Beyond just that, though, you’ve also got the great central mystery. This may not be the sort of show that could fundamentally work beyond the first season, at least with its current cast. Yet, we do think there’s absolutely still a lot to enjoy here in the moment! With there being many episodes left, we’re eager to still learn where this story goes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Afterparty

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Afterparty season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming soon, and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







