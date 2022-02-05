Killing Eve season 4 video: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer on the show’s journey

With Killing Eve season 4 set to be coming to BBC America a little bit later this month, isn’t it nice to hear from the cast?

If you look to the video below, you can see Fiona Shaw, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, and others all doing their part to describe their journey playing some of these characters. It’s been a wonderful journey for sure, but a challenging one. How do you get inside the head of someone like Carolyn, Villanelle, or Eve? It’s not easy and sometimes, it sticks with you.

So what lies ahead in terms of the plot? We get the sense that there’s a big, bold, and dramatic story to come as Eve and Villanelle figure out, once more, whether or not they can coexist in this world. They are each inexplicably drawn to each other, despite both of them knowing that deep down, there are very few ways in which this relationship will end well. Villanelle is, at her core, someone who kills; does she have to be that way? Does she want to be that way?

Season 4 should hopefully represent Killing Eve going out on a high note, and also leaving us with questions about who Eve and Villanelle truly are. We don’t know if the series finale will make everyone happy; for now, we’re just getting psyched for the overall journey itself.

What do you most want to see on Killing Eve season 4?

What has been your favorite moment for Eve and Villanelle so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: BBC America.)

