Power Book IV: Force reveals opening credits ahead of premiere

The Power Book IV: Force premiere is coming onto the Starz app is just over 24 hours. With that in mind, why not brace yourselves further? Starz has just revealed the official opening credits sequence and within that, you’ve got reminders aplenty of some of the awesome stuff ahead.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram Page, you can see the opening for this series — one that is set to “Power, Powder, Respect.” 50 Cent performs on the track, as he does every other theme song for the show’s universe. Here, though, he is joined by Chicago artists Jeremih and Lil Durk.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below for some other discussion on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; we’ll have a review for the Force premiere soon, as well.

The opening credits set the stage for what is hopefully going to be a different, but very exciting, edition of the overall franchise. Power Book IV: Force has the potential to be chock full of twists and more action-packed than almost any other. Joseph Sikora is magnetic as Tommy Egan, and we know just how dangerous the character can be.

For those who don’t know, Force revolves around Tommy arriving in the Windy City, where he is going to do everything in his power in order to ensure that he can establish a brand-new criminal empire. He’ll make some new friends, while also establishing some enemies every step of the way. We’d love if there are some more characters from within the Power universe who show up over time, but it remains to be seen what that could happen — or who they could be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force, including other scoop from Joseph Sikora

What do you think about the Power Book IV: Force opening theme?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







