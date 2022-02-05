SEAL Team season 6: Does Max Thieriot’s CBS show alter his future?

Is Max Thieriot going to be a part of SEAL Team season 6? At the moment, there are a couple of different reasons for concern.

For starters, consider that crazy season 5 finale cliffhanger! The lives of Max’s Clay — plus Jason, Sonny, and Ray — were all put in jeopardy courtesy of a massive explosion. While the series was renewed a number of days ago, Paramount+ has yet to comment on the official cast.

Also, there’s this: According to TVLine, Thieriot is executive-producing a new series titled Cal Fire that just received a pilot order at CBS. The story is about a man who takes on the role of firefighter in Northern California in order to shorten his prison sentence, and the story was co-written by Max alongside Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. (It is based, in part, on Thieriot’s experiences growing up in a region often ravaged by wildfires.)

This is tremendously exciting news for Max, who will also serve as an executive producer on the new project. However, it will not interfere with his ability to continue on SEAL Team — provided, of course, that his character survives the finale. This is something to watch out for whenever the show returns, but we wouldn’t spend the next several weeks being incredibly concerned about it. Instead, be excited over this new gig! There’s a lot to celebrate here, especially since it could give Thieriot opportunities to do other things even after SEAL Team concludes, whatever that will be.

Odds are, we’re going to be learning about the future of Cal Fire at some point over the next few months. CBS will shoot the pilot, take a look at that, and then figure it out after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you want to see in terms of Max Thieriot on SEAL Team season 6?

Do you think that Clay is going to survive the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







