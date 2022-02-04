Reacher season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon Prime?

Following the big debut today, can you expect a Reacher season 2 renewal over at Amazon Prime? Or, should we be prepared to reach the end of the road pretty soon here?

The first order of business here should just be remarking on the strange nature of Reacher itself. By that, we mean the fact that it’s coming on Amazon just a matter of years after the Tom Cruise adaptation. Granted, that project was far from perfect, and there were a number of issues viewers had with much of it. Take, for example, that Cruise was nowhere close to the size of his book counterpart. Alan Ritchson of Titans fame is now in the role, and with this being a television format, there’s an opportunity for more deep-dives into the character. Amazon also still has the budget to capture a lot of the intense action sequences.

For the time being, nothing is unfortunately confirmed when it comes to a Reacher season 2, but there are multiple reasons for hope. Take, for starters, the simple fact that the streaming service has done well with other action dramas like Jack Ryan. It feels like they already have a big chunk of the audience here, and this is the ideal home out of any of the possible candidates out there. We do think that it’ll take some time before a potential season 2 airs, but there’s plenty of reason to have hope.

If you do want to do your part, though, in ensuring that it comes back, the #1 thing to do is watch live! The more people who check out the entire season from start to finish, the more Amazon will be aware of the overall level of interest here. They won’t be as excited, for example, if a bunch of people watch a lot in the early going only to bail out a handful of episodes into the run.

