Suspicion season 1 episode 3 air date, early details for Apple TV+ mystery

After the epic premiere today, it only makes sense to want the Suspicion season 1 episode 3 air date on Apple TV+. Are we getting more of this mystery sooner rather than later? We’re going to dive into that within, and discuss a lot of different things at the same time.

The first order of business here, though, has to be making it clear when the mystery drama is going to come back. The plan is for the next installment to air next week, and we’ll be shifting a little more into a once-per-week model. This something that Apple TV+ prefers in general, mostly because they want to do whatever they can in order to ensure that people get on board their shows and then talk about them for weeks on end. They found pretty early on that this model worked for The Morning Show and at this point, it’s pretty clear that they want to replicate it elsewhere.

What Suspicion has going for it first and foremost here is a great cast, led by Uma Thurman, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Kunal Nayyar. These are people you know for a lot of different reasons, and this story allows them a chance to do some different things. Read the full synopsis below to get a small tease on what lies ahead:

The suspects return home and attempt to patch their lives back together. A surprising connection is revealed.

The fact that most of the characters are labeled “suspects” gives you a pretty clear indication of the predicament they’re all in. We wouldn’t say that trust is altogether established anywhere and by the end of the next couple of episodes, maybe some names will be ruled out. If not, we could be in a place where things are only going to get more bonkers from here on out.

