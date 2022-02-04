Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 spoilers: Denis Leary appearing

Just in case there wasn’t enough to be excited about in regards to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2, feast your eyes on this!

According to a new report from Deadline, former Rescue Me star Denis Leary has signed on for a recurring role on the Dick Wolf drama, where he is going to play a member of the NYPD named Frank Donnelly. Beyond that there isn’t a whole lot of additional info out there, though it does look like he’s going to “engage” with Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler in some shape or form. Is he an ally, an adversary, or some sort of double agent being paid off by a powerful crime boss? We can’t rule any of that out.

Even though this is only the second season, we’re already seeing that Organized Crime is developing a real knack for casting big names. We’re currently in the midst of yet another arc with Dylan McDermott coming on board as Richard Wheatley and after that, you’re going to be seeing Jennifer Beals and Mykelti Williamson each come on board for big roles, as well. We suppose that a lot of the appeal here has to be the chance to play nuanced, layered characters across a long period of time — guest spots within the Law & Order world are often notorious for giving good material. However, they are often pretty short since the franchise is so procedural. With Organized Crime, there’s a chance to do something a little bit different.

Unfortunately, both Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime are currently on hiatus — each one of them will return on February 27, and will be joined by the flagship show after many years off the air.

