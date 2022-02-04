Sweet Magnolias season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its premiere on Netflix today, can you expect a Sweet Magnolias season 3 to happen? Or, are we already at the end of the road here? There are a few different things well worth diving into here.

So where do we begin? We suppose that the most important thing to do is to share some of the bad news — alas, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. That does not mean that the series is getting canceled! Rather, we’re in a spot where the streaming service is taking a wait-and-see approach in regards to the future.

The first thing that Netflix is going to look at here when determining the show’s future are, of course, the ratings — they need to ensure that there’s a demand for more! They’ll check out some of those numbers and most importantly, they’ll look at the numbers for the finale. They want to ensure that people will want to watch a season 3! That’s the most important thing; if people start watching season 2 and dip out halfway through, that’s not something that they can necessarily do a whole lot with.

For now, though, we’d say to be optimistic about what the future could hold. Sweet Magnolias developed a pretty solid audience during the first season, and we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests it’s going to be canceled soon. The only significant risk factor here is the fact that Netflix has a tendency to cancel a lot of their shows after only a handful of seasons — they’ve done that time and time again! They recognize that they have SO many shows that they can always afford to lose one … but we don’t necessarily think that is going to happen here.

At the first least, we don’t think that it’s going to happen here yet.

