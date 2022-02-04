When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere spoilers: ‘In Like a Lion’

As many of you probably know at this point, When Calls the Heart will be airing its season 9 premiere on Sunday, March 6. Why not go ahead and share some brand-new details all about it right now?

The best place to start things off here is the title of “In Like a Lion.” It’s rather ironic that this title ties in so well to the premiere date — a lot of people out there have probably heard the expression that March starts like a lion, only to end like a lamb. There should be some drama scattered throughout this episode, but also some fun! Take a look at the first-look photo above for some evidence of that, or go ahead and read the full synopsis below:

Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”).

Of course, the concern for Lucas has to be that something about his past could derail his present. That’s something we’ve heard about in a few different forms already. He and Elizabeth are going to experience some growing pains in their relationship and we’d all be super-naïve to think that this was not going to be the case. As for everyone else, we honestly wish there were more details shared in the synopsis. We know that the election is going to be a big storyline for the first part of the season, but who is going to run. What will their strategy be? We know that there are a lot of different things worth thinking about here.

