All American season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Walk This Way’

Are you ready for All American season 4 episode 8 to arrive on The CW? We know it’s been a long wait already since the last episode aired; unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a little while longer. “Walk This Way” isn’t coming on until Monday, February 21, but there is a lot to look forward to. Take, for example, Spencer doing everything that he can to protect his teammates, and both Olivia and Layla starting to think more and more about their plans after high school.

For a few more details all about this particular episode, be sure to check out the full All American season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

PROTECTING OTHERS – With Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) determination to protect his teammates from unjust punishment, he puts his own future at risk. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) question their post-graduation plans only to find the answers where they least expect it. Asher (Cody Christian) is too proud to ask for help to pay for his dream college and takes his frustration out on the people trying to help him. Coop (Bre-Z) makes a heartbreaking decision when it comes to Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu.) Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) and Laura (Monet Mazur) deal with the aftermath of what happened to GW. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty & Obiageli Odimegwu. (#408). Original airdate 2/21/2022.

Remember that this is the same night as the premiere of All American: Homecoming. While it doesn’t feel like there is some sort of straight-up crossover in here, at the same time we could see the shows bleed into each other thematically. Also, expect a TON of promotion for the spin-off show during the flagship.

