Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Eviction preview; split house

Tonight, there’s a new episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3 airing on CBS, but what in the world is going to happen?

In a word, things are going to be MESSY — isn’t the show so much better when there’s a split house almost right away? We’ve learned already that there was a big Formation alliance on night one, but also that Head of Household Miesha Tate has her own thing going. We wouldn’t say that things are as clear alliance-wise as Thursday’s episode made it seem. It does feel like Carson, Cynthia, and Mirai are still fairly close, but Todrick seems to have drifted more towards Miesha at the moment. (After all, he spent part of last night planting seeds against Carson.)

If you missed it overnight, Carson won the Power of Veto and with that, Teddi Mellencamp is now on the block as a replacement nominee. There’s a good chance that she will go, but the battle between her and Mirai isn’t quite settled as of yet. It could come down to people like Chris Kirkpatrick, Chris Kattan, Todd Bridges, and Lamar Odom — and ironically, every one of those guys other than Kirkpatrick has done virtually nothing strategy-wise. Lamar is hilarious to watch on the feeds, but he’s clueless on the game itself.

Teddi’s been the more aggressive player between her and Mirai on the block — Mirai apparently was having a really hard time before the feeds went on, and she could be that player this season who really struggles the first couple of weeks. If she’s less of a gamer than Teddi, it makes sense to keep her for now.

In other news…

Apparently at one point Chris Kirkpatrick was taken out of the house and put in a hotel; there are theories aplenty out there about it, including that it may have just been a false positive test. Ultimately, this may explain why the start of the live feeds were delayed.

