NCIS season 19: A new behind-the-scenes photo!

We’re in the midst of a really quiet time these days within the world of NCIS season 19. The show is on hiatus until February 28 and with that in mind, we’re happy to take whatever behind-the-scenes tease that we can get!

For more on that, go ahead and look to the bottom of this article. There, you can see a new image from cast member Diona Reasonover, who plays the part of Kasie Hines on the series.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on this past episode of the series. After you do just that, we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are even more updates on the wall all season and we want you to stay in the loop on those.

While this image is mostly used to hype up some of Kasie’s fashion, it is nice to see her back around the office! Also, it’s nice in general to know that the cast and crew are working again on some new episodes. Things have been very quiet these past few weeks for a number of reasons — with a temporary production shutdown in there.

For Kasie in particular, we’re hoping that there’s some sort of epic storyline coming up that allows us a chance to get to know her better, whether it be a deep-dive into her family life or a difficult case that challenges even someone with her skill set. We’re all about this show continuing to find a way to push the envelope and ask big questions of its characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates — we don’t want you to miss anything coming up. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diona Reasonover (@dionareasonover)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







