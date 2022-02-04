Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Veto chatter; eviction plans

Welcome to the first official Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed update! There’s a lot to get into within this piece, especially when it comes to the state of the house.

By and large, it does at least feel like some allegiances are similar in the house. Chris Kirkpatrick is still working with Head of Household Miesha Tate, and Mirai Nagasu is very much still on the block. It sounds like Chris really wants her out, but is emotionally torn as to what he wants to do.

To go along with that, there’s already a lot of talk about targeting Teddi. At the time of this writing it’s a little unclear as to if Veto has been played — they made it seem in the past like the comp could be played live tomorrow night and if that’s the case, the Teddi talk could just be Miesha trying to hedge bets on what could happen.

The best news that we can report on right now is merely that everyone is still in the house! Nobody has quit as of yet, and that alleviates some of the concerns that we had about people bailing on the show early. It does seem like there’s been conflict with Teddi and Torcik Hall already, and that pending a big surprise, either Teddi or Mirai will be the first one sent out of the game — for the time being, that’s some of what matters the most … alongside whatever is going to happen when it comes to “Curse” mentioned with the Gala twist.

Everything is still early in the feeds; we’re all playing a game of collective catch-up for now. Fingers crossed that over the next few days, the overall picture of where the game is will start to become a little bit more clear.

Who are you rooting for so far on Celebrity Big Brother 3?

