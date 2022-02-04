Magnum PI season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Run, Baby, Run’

Magnum PI season 4 episode 14 is going to be coming your way on Friday, February 25, otherwise known as the first Friday after the Olympics. Do you want to get more news all about it?

Let’s of course start off here with the title of “Run, Baby, Run” — it’s going to be an episode all about Magnum and Higgins trying to track down a target, but we’re betting already that this is going to be WAY more complicated than anyone expected in advance.

For some more details all about the story itself, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 14 synopsis:

“Run, Baby, Run” – A bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond. When they locate the body of another P.I. who was previously searching for her, they partner with Det. Lia Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) on the case. Also, T.C. and Katsumoto team up on an emotional search for Cade’s mother, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Can we start off by saying that we’re rather glad to see Lia back on the show? Even though we’re rooting for Magnum and Higgins, we hate it when shows drop a one-time love interest just because a relationship is over. Lia does still have an important job with HPD and it feels like the writers can use her here and there to mix things up, especially for an episode like this where Katsumoto has some other things going on.

It’s our hope that there will be at least two or three episodes of Magnum PI airing in late February or early March. After that, we have to prepare for another hiatus! This time around, we know that the NCAA Tournament is going to be coming around the bend.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI now

What do you most want to see on Magnum PI season 4 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







