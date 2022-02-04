And Just Like That season 2: Sarah Jessica Parker open to returning

At the moment, there are no formal plans for And Just Like That season 2 to happen over at HBO Max. With that being said, though, there are conversations! We’re starting to get some early whispers that more episodes could be coming and with that in mind, we’re more optimistic than we were a good 24 hours ago on this subject.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, star Sarah Jessica Parker made it clear that she “definitely” wants to do more of the Sex and the City revival, and mentioned a conversation with Michael Patrick King about trying to make schedules work for all parties involved:

“Michael and I spoke two weeks ago, and said: ‘OK, when are we going to talk about this?’ … Because there’s a calendar and you don’t want to let too much time pass. There feels like there’s momentum.”

The piece also quotes HBO / HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, who calls the reception “phenomenal” and notes that it’s the most successful show to date that is exclusive to the streaming service. This is a pretty strong indicator that more will be coming.

Of course, getting a season 2 is intriguing, mostly because there are SO many threads left open from season 1. Also, that means probably a full year’s worth of conversations about whether or not there’s going to be an appearance from Kim Cattrall — even though we’ve heard time and time again that it’s not going to happen.

Now that we know that both King and Parker are both interested, we wouldn’t be surprised if a renewal DOES come out over the next few weeks. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more info!

