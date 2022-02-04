grown-ish season 4 episode 12 spoilers: More on ‘Mr. Right Now’

Following tonight’s episode, grown-ish season 4 episode 12 is going to bring a lot to the table. The title is “Mr. Right Now,” and the story here is going to be all about big decisions on the future. Take, for example, Nomi trying to figure out how much she wants Phil to be involved in Luna’s life. Meanwhile, Zoey is going to be in a spot of mediator for Luca and Doug — she wants to make her internship better and thinks that she can help.

Is that really going to be as easy as she thinks? That’s where things could get a little bit complicated, as these sort of social dynamics are often a minefield.

Below, you can see the full grown-ish season 4 episode 12 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

With her baby daddy Phil back on the scene, Nomi debates how involved she wants him to be in Luna’s life. Zoey tries to mend the friendship between Luca and Doug as an attempt to improve her internship experience. Vivek feels guilty after lying on his resume. Jazz struggles to accept how Des presents himself.

Beyond the story…

There is also a larger question that remains here, and that is trying to figure out what the future holds. We don’t know if the show will be renewed for a season 5. It’s clear that so much of this season is revolving around graduation and the future, so what would the future look like for these characters? How much of it will we get to see, especially with the flagship black-ish coming to a close!

Hopefully, we’ll learn a little bit more about this over the course of the next few weeks; we don’t want this to be dragged out forever.

