Better Call Saul season 6 photo: A series finale filming update

After so many years of stellar entertainment, the beginning of the end is just about here for Better Call Saul season 6.

In a new post on Twitter, show co-creator Peter Gould shared a director’s slate from a recent day on set. It’s one that shows clearly it is for episode 613, otherwise known as the series finale. It also notes, meanwhile, that Gould is directing the finale — which more than makes sense. So much of the creation of Saul Goodman was his responsibility all the way back in Breaking Bad, and he has worked tirelessly in order to steer this ship.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Better Call Saul videos? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube.

The fact that Better Call Saul has been shooting as of late is a good reminder as to why it doesn’t have a premiere date yet. We know that this is frustrating, mostly because it’s been so long since season 5 premiered. However, you can’t rush perfection, and this show is almost as close to perfect as you are ever going to find.

For the time being, our expectation is that we’ll see at least the first part of season 6 over the next few months. There’s been a lot of talk about the final season being split into halves, and we wouldn’t be shocked if that happens here. It gives Better Call Saul a chance to air in two different awards-show cycles. Not only that, but it would allow the post-production team more time to work on the latter part of the season. If we’re going to get the first handful of episodes anytime soon, that is 100% important.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What are you most hoping to see on Better Call Saul season 6?

How do you think this incredible journey is going to end? Be sure to share now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around to score some other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Best cast and crew in the universe! pic.twitter.com/ReEXufkozn — Peter Gould (@petergould) February 2, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







