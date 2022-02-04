Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 6: ‘The Blessification’

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5There are a few things worth pointing out within this Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 6 piece, but let’s start things off with a discussion about the schedule. There IS a new installment airing next week! We know a lot of series are taking the Olympics off in fear of losing viewers, but that is not what is going on here.

Instead, the reality-TV staple is moving right along and presenting something that was set up most of tonight’s episode: Mike’s Blessification. This is a time of great change for him, in between being a dad and adjusting to all of the responsibility that goes along with that. Of course, there’s also plenty of other stuff happening in this episode as well — take, for example, Angelina’s time with a pet psychic. That is a sentence that we never thought we’d have to write before the season and yet, here we are.

For some more discussion now, take a look at the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

Mike feels reborn after being blessified, Angelina is feeling lost after a spiritual reading with a pet psychic, and the roomies get ready for their next family vacation.

Without a vacation, what would this show really be? A part of the fun that comes with the show at this point is seeing how everyone reacts to being in a different place and handling some of the people around them. It’s more of a social, relationship-based show than it was in the past, where almost every single episode was defined by some of the cast members going out, partying, and some antics unfolding as a result of that.

