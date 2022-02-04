Project Runway season 20: Is it renewed or canceled at Bravo?

Is a Project Runway season 20 coming at Bravo? Or, are we at the end of the road now for the long-running franchise?

To say that the road for this show over the years has been tumultuous is an understatement like no other. We’ve seen it swap networks multiple times and in the past few years alone, we’ve seen them swap hosts. There was even a change prior to season 19 with Karlie Kloss stepping about from having full-time involvement in the season. Yet, the show went on at Bravo, and we know that there is still a dedicated fan base who watches.

Yet, a dedicated audience does not mean another season will happen. Project Runway does not have an official renewal as of yet and there’s a chance we could be waiting for a good while to learn for sure. We do think that it will come back, mostly because it seems high-key ridiculous to cancel something right before a big milestone like 20 seasons. It still succeeds in a format (fashion competition shows) that have had a pretty hard time elsewhere. Also, it’s one of the few shows of its kind where there is a genuine overall level of success. When you look across the board, there are a number of successful designers who have come from this world. It’s developed a legitimate pipeline, and it’s a great way to see fresh faces express themselves year in and year out.

So with all of this said, let’s hope that there is some season 20 news coming sooner rather than later — odds are, more episodes will premiere in 2023 if it does come back. After all, there’s no reason for it to move any slower than that now that so many virus regulations are in place.

