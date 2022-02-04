Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 14 return date

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 1 episode 14 in a matter of hours? There are a few things to share within this piece about the future of CBS’ breakout comedy.

The good news that we can report is that the series is coming back for a season 2! Unfortunately, it’s also not going to be on the air tonight. The plan is for it to return with new episodes on Thursday, February 24; in other words, on the other side of the Olympics. There are more episodes still to come and hopefully, these will give us a chance to learn a little more about some of the ghosts. There’s also going to be a chance in this episode to learn more about Sasappis!

To get more insight on that, all you have to do is check out the official synopsis below:

“Ghostwriter” – When Sasappis offers to help Sam complete the B&B website so they can start taking reservations, they butt heads over the creative direction. Also, Pete bonds with Jay over basketball until Jay makes a new living friend, and Flower attempts to be Pete’s new basketball buddy, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 24 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Gregory Zaragoza, father of series regular Román Zaragoza, guest stars as Sasappis’ father, Naxasi.

So how has Ghosts been able to succeed in an era where there are so many other comedies that fail? In our mind, it really comes down to one thing more than anything else: Characters. If the ghosts were one-note or rather boring/scary, this would not quite work.

