Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? New season 2 episode 9 promo

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we about to get a chance to check out season 2 episode 9? Make no mistake that we want the show back sooner rather than later, especially when you consider all of the chaos that the writers have already brought to the table. You’ve got Ren serving as a Big Bad, Wolf Legarski still thinking he can reform people, and then also Ronald proving time and time again that changing isn’t 100% his thing.

Of course, the show would go on hiatus right when we’re at the peak of its pandemonium: Ronald killing Cassie’s father, and then also getting captured by Wolf. That happened at the end of last year and unfortunately, we’re still weeks away from it coming back on the air. There is no new episode tonight, with there being a pretty simple reason why: The Olympics. This is not the sort of thing that any major network wants to go up against and while they technically haven’t started yet, NBC is airing programming tonight to build towards that occasion.

If you do want to get yourself more psyched-up for the return of Big Sky, why not check out the new trailer below! This was released a little under a week ago and it gives you a little bit of a sense of what Jenny and Cassie are up to next. They’re going to need to work together and pool all of their resources if they want to successfully stop what’s plaguing the world around them.

Expect action, drama, and maybe a little romance — also, be sure to watch live! Big Sky isn’t renewed as of yet and steady viewership is the only thing that will guarantee more stories later on down the road.

