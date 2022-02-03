The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Shanae’s 2-on-1 date strategy (video)

Monday night’s The Bachelor episode 5 is bringing something we all saw coming a mile away: The 2-on-1 date. Shanae was practically cast for this very reason!

Think about the history of this show over the years; almost every single time the person cast to be the “villain” ends up making this date and more often than not, they are sent home during it. We can’t say for sure this will happen here with Shanae, but would we be surprised hardly?

Based on the promo below, we have a much better sense of what’s going to be happening. Shanae and Genevieve are going to be taking part in some pseudo-romantic date around Niagara Falls, which Shanae threatens to push Genevieve in. Do we think that she’s joking? Absolutely, but is it still a pretty tasteless joke? It’s fair to say so. Then again, Shanae’s said a lot of things so far this season and probably doesn’t care if people like them or not.

It’s possible that Shanae gets sent home at some point during this date but in a way, that almost feels irrelevant. The #1 thing that is going to be curious with her is what she says or does when we get to The Women Tell All later this season. Will she actually double-down on her behavior, or try to do an about-face and apologize for some of what she’s said? Maybe she will for a few specific moments, but so much of this feels like she knows exactly what she’s doing and she’s trying to make a case to be on Bachelor in Paradise or at least get a certain modicum of fame from this. None of it is altogether endearing, but we can’t sit here and pretend that she’s the first woman or man on the franchise to do something like this.

Who do you think will stay on The Bachelor episode 5: Shanae or Genevieve?

