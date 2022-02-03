Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we getting another installment of Organized Crime to go along with it? We’re at a very intriguing point in the story for these shows, largely because of what’s coming around the bend.

It’s somewhat ironic, in a way, that the show that is garnering the most attention right now in the universe is the one not currently on the air: The flagship Law & Order. That is coming back on Thursday, February 24, and you can expect a lot of promotion for it over the next few weeks during the Olympics.

Unfortunately, February 24 is also when both SVU and Organized Crime are also coming back on the air; there are no new episodes tonight for either show. Is that frustrating? Absolutely, but it’s also not that much of a surprise all things considered. These two shows have already aired a good many episodes this season and with that, NBC likely wants to save the rest of their orders to air alongside the original show. Doing this enables them to maximize their ratings, and also introduce more crossovers down the road. We have yet to hear of any happening, but it’s something to at least keep on your radar. With Organized Crime in particular being a tad more serialized, it’s hard combine many of its stories with some of what is going on elsewhere.

Hopefully, by this time next week we’ll be able to have more details about all three of these shows, plus also what you can be looking out for. We do think NBC is focusing most of their promotion right now on the Games, and understandably so.

