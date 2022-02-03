Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Or, is the hit comedy taking a break leading up to the Winter Olympics? No matter the answer, we have details on the next new episode — so read on!

Now, we start by presenting the unfortunate news: Young Sheldon will be on hiatus for a little while. there is no installment tonight and after this, the next two weeks are going to be dark for many networks in general. The Olympics start Friday and run until February 20; with that in mind, Young Sheldon is currently poised to come back on Thursday, February 24.

Here’s the good news: There is a rather big name set for the next new episode in Ming-Na Wen! The former Agents of SHIELD star and current performer in The Book of Boba Fett is going to be in season 5 episode 14 as a new potential foil for the title character. The synopsis below gives you a good sense of what’s coming:

“A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles” – Sheldon butts heads with Dr. Lee (Ming-Na Wen), a new scientist in the lab. Also, Mary is given a lotto ticket, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 24 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This particular casting is another reminder that Young Sheldon does meta-casting better than almost any other show out there. We know that Sheldon himself is a lover of all things science fiction and comic-book related, and Ming-Na Wen happens to capture of those communities in her own unique way. Here’s to hoping that this episode delivers some laughs, while of course advancing the Sheldon character along the way.

