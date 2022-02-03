Snowfall season 5 premiere spoilers: The changes in Franklin Saint’s life

Can you believe that we’re less than three weeks away now from the premiere of Snowfall season 5 on FX? It goes without saying, but we’re tremendously excited to dive into what the future of the show will be.

At the center of that, of course, is the future for Damson Idris’ main character of Franklin Saint. He’s put the cane down, and he seems to be ready for whatever the world throws at him.

Recently FX released the synopsis for the February 23 premiere and in that, they noted that “it’s the summer of 1986 and the Saint crew has leveled up. Franklin’s personal and professional relationships are flourishing, but a problem in the valley brings trouble to his door.” So what does it mean that the Saint crew has leveled up? For starters, we think he’s looking to expand his business beyond Los Angeles. It’s been a goal of his and with some other threats vanquished, he may see an opportunity to take on more responsibility. Gustavo is at his side, and there are questions about the rest of the family. Despite all of the turmoil, there is a chance that Franklin will have found an arrangement that works for him — think in terms of people he can trust, as well as people who will help keep him safe.

One of the bigger questions entering the first episode is the state of things regarding Franklin and Teddy, who works with him under the name of Reed Thompson. While it’s been confirmed that Teddy will appear in episode 2, will the two interact at all in the premiere? The biggest mystery over the off-season is whether or not Teddy killed Franklin’s father Alton, and what Saint would do if he ever figured that out. He and his dad may not have been on good terms, but that doesn’t mean he’d be okay with this.

