Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight after a long hiatus? Will we see Station 19 before the start of the Winter Olympics?

We know that during the upcoming Games in Beijing, we’re going to see a substantial hiatus for a lot of primetime television — these two shows included. They’ve been off the air for the entirety of the season already and unfortunately, that’s going to continue tonight. ABC has no plans to air either series for at least a few more weeks, and that means more time to sit around and ponder whether or not Owen survived the crazy events of the last episode in 2021.

One of the biggest things we’re still wondering about is simply this: What’s causing ABC to not release any further footage? Why not share a new trailer or something at this point? We know that there is a big crossover coming between these two shows as they work to save Owen, so it would behoove the network to go ahead and start setting the stage for some of that. The only reason to wait is if they are planning some sort of epic last-minute push, and that does appear to be a part of the plan at the moment.

We’re sure that there are plenty of stories waiting for us beyond what’s coming for Owen. Take, for example, what Meredith Grey has been doing in Minnesota for a good chunk of this season, plus the status of her relationship with Nick Marsh. Given that there already is a season 19 renewal, that at least should give the writers some flexibility to play around. There’s no reason for them to tie up every loose end right now!

