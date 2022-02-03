Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release MANY new posters

Sure, we may be waiting until September 2 to see The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That isn’t going to stop us from being excited now! This much-anticipated Amazon Prime series takes place in the Second Age, many years before the events of The Hobbit. There will be some familiar faces from the Peter Jackson movies, plus a number of other newcomers to the visual medium who are referenced in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore.

In celebration of the new series, today Amazon released a TON of new character posters. Yet, in doing this, they didn’t actually show off any faces. Instead, they put out images featuring the hands of many different characters — there’s an example of one of them below!

So what is the streaming service going for here? We think it’s a way to speculate a lot about some of the rings themselves and what they could do. We know that most of The Lord of the Rings/ The Hobbit centered around the One Ring, but there were so many others that played an important role in all of this, as well. You’ll see a lot of them through the new series, which has already been renewed for a season 2.

As for the specific image below, there is a lot of speculation out there already that this is a representation of Sauron. However, we wouldn’t be anywhere near that confident about it. There are other characters from the Second Age who this could be centered around, and this could all be a misdirect just to make people THINK that it’s Sauron. We know that the character does have a role to play in the new series, but so do some other dark forces.

Unfortunately, don’t be shocked if you are left waiting a LONG time for answers on all of this. Since the premiere is still SO far away, Amazon’s not going to be in a rush to share details.

What do you most want to see on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

pic.twitter.com/33y1uFkvLU — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 3, 2022

