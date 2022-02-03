Celebrity Big Brother 3: Why were the live feeds delayed?

Late last night, an announcement came in that took us by surprise, and we’re sure a lot of people out there feel the same way. The Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feeds were supposed to begin following Wednesday night’s premiere; yet, that didn’t happen.

So what is going on here? Why hold the feeds back and announce things so late? There are a few different reasons we could assume for this.

The most obvious conspiracy theory is that something has happened in the house over the past couple of days that the producers don’t want to spoil too early. That could include someone choosing to leave the game, or there being some sort of massive argument that would make no sense without proper context. We think the idea of someone quitting makes perfect sense, largely because that happens a LOT more often on celebrity shows that the normal versions. There are a lot of people who just don’t know what they are getting into.

Another easy idea to ponder over here is that people are still getting used to living in the house — and the idea that their thoughts and actions will be broadcast in real time. Production may still be working to train the celebrities for that.

There’s also one other possibility here, and it’s nothing controversial. Production may have just decided at the last minute to wait until the first eviction to make the feeds public. We’ve seen them do this in the past, and the Canadian version of the series has often done this on the seasons where they have an eviction within the first handful of days.

Remember, there IS a new episode airing tonight on CBS — come back later for more discussion on that!

